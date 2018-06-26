Supreme Court Refuses NC Gerrymandering Case, What’s The Fallout?

The U.S. Supreme Court announced yesterday that it refuses to hear a political gerrymandering case that would have decided whether Republican legislators in North Carolina violated the Constitution when they redrew voting maps.

They passed the case back to a trial court for further examination. However, the Supreme Court did pass down a ruling on a Texas racial gerrymandering case that may have implications for North Carolina. They found lawmakers in Texas did not intentionally discriminate against African-American and Latino voters when they redrew their district lines.

Joining host Frank Stasio to sort through the latest is Guy-Uriel Charles an Edward and Ellen Schwarzman Professor of Law at Duke University and co-director of the Center on Law, Race, and Politics.