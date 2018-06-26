Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Supreme Court Refuses NC Gerrymandering Case, What’s The Fallout?

The U.S. Supreme Court announced yesterday that it refuses to hear a political gerrymandering case that would have decided whether Republican legislators in North Carolina violated the Constitution when they redrew voting maps.

They passed the case back to a trial court for further examination. However, the Supreme Court did pass down a ruling on a Texas racial gerrymandering case that may have implications for North Carolina. They found lawmakers in Texas did not intentionally discriminate against African-American and Latino voters when they redrew their district lines.

Joining host Frank Stasio to sort through the latest is Guy-Uriel Charles an Edward and Ellen Schwarzman Professor of Law at Duke University and co-director of the Center on Law, Race, and Politics.

Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
