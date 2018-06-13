Bringing The World Home To You

FIT Program Provides Critical Medical Support For Former Inmates

IMG_2247.jpg
Gabriella Bulgarelli
/
WUNC

While incarcerated it is a constitutional right for inmates to receive medical care. But what happens when inmates are released and no longer have access to health services? The reality is they often go without medication or treatment. Considering prisons have become the largest mental healthcare providers in America, it is in the interest of public safety to remedy that gap in coverage.

Dr. Evan Ashkin is a professor of family medicine at the University of North Carolina’s School of Medicine. While working in low-income health care he observed these gaps and created his own solution. He is now the director of the Formerly Incarcerated Transition (FIT) program which provides funds for healthcare as well as resources for jobs, education and integrating back into society. Modeled after a successful program in San Francisco, Ashkin pairs former inmates with recently released inmates. Together they work to lower the recidivism rate.

Dr. Ashkin joins Frank Stasio to talk about FIT and what inspired it. He is joined by Jessica Romine who was recently released from jail, joined the FIT program and is finally getting the support she needs. Tommy Green works for FIT, but before that he spent 11 years and 8 months in prison. Green is Romine’s community health worker.

 

The State of Things, UNC School of Medicine, Formerly Incarcerated Transition, FIT, Dr. Evan Ashkin, Jessica Romine, Tommy Green, Inmate Rehabilitation, Transition, NC Prisons, Prison Reentry, NC FIT Program
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio