Law Enforcement Could Access Statewide Drug Database Under New Bill

A bill in the North Carolina General Assembly would allow law enforcement to have access to a statewide database of prescribed controlled substances. This is the latest move by the legislature to help curb the opioid epidemic in North Carolina.

Officials say over 13,000 people in the state have died from opioid-related overdoses since 1999. The number of deaths related to drug overdoses has increased tenfold. Host Frank Stasio talks to Rashaan Ayesh about the bill. She is a newsroom intern with the political desk at the News & Observer.