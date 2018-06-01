Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Durham Mosque Celebrated At Local Museum

Yusuf Salim, a dishwasher in the mosque restaurant and renowned jazz musician in Durham, organized a group for children called “the clean-up squad.” They cleaned up the neighborhood in return for food provided by the mosque and the community.
Courtesy of Jeff Ensminger
/

 The Museum of Durham History calls itself a museum without walls. It collaborates with the community to curate exhibits that reflect the area’s unique stories. So when educator Naomi Feaste walked in and suggested an exhibit on the local mosque, Ar-Razzaq Islamic Center,  curatorial consultant Katie Spencer was eager to get involved. Afterall, Ar-Razzaq Islamic Center was blocks from the museum and has been a staple for community members and local businesses for decades.

Feaste was inspired to curate this exhibit from her own personal experience. As a practicing Muslim, she was dismayed by the endless stream of extreme stories about the Muslim faith which she felt did not represent her or any of the Muslims she knew. She developed the exhibit to catalogue the rich history of Muslim life in Durham and celebrate a mosque that has worked since the 1950s to empower the African-American community.

Museum of Durham History Curator Katie Spencer and community curator Naomi Feaste join host Frank Stasio to talk about  “Building Bridges through Good Faith.” The exhibit features a collection of photos, keepsakes and oral histories that convey the impact of Ar-Razzaq Islamic Center on Durham and the residents of the West End neighborhood. The exhibit is on view at the Museum of Durham History through August. It includes a lecture series, food market and ongoing celebrations throughout the summer.

INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS

Community Curator Naomi Feaste on what inspired this exhibit:

The cover of the West End Time summer of 1980
Credit West End Time courtesy of Najla McClain
/
Featured in the exhibit. “The West End didn’t require a street sweeper because the neighborhood was so clean. The street cleaner would turn on Carroll and keep going because there was nothing to clean.” Jeff Ensminger.

After 9/11 there was a lot of conversation about Muslims and Islam. I found that the information wasn’t always positive about Muslims and Islam … Because of this negative narrative that is out here, I thought it necessary to present something different. We needed something more positive … I didn’t see myself in the narrative that was being discussed, and I thought it was important that our story is shared.

 

On purchasing the space on Chapel Hill Street:

That building used to be a nightclub, and the city had an ordinance if anyone ever got killed in that space — in a place like that — it would have to be shut down. So that is how the space became available for the Muslim community. And it was a blighted area. So once the Muslim community moved to that area, they began to address that issue of blight.

On ridding the community of drug dealers:

They would go out, confront the drug dealers, and they would do it on a regular basis. And the dealers became annoyed by them. They had the cooperation with the police … The dealers became very annoyed to the point that they called the police on the Muslim men. Can you believe that? They called the police. Naturally the police laughed.

On being accepted by the community at large:

We were very well received in the community … Not only were we introducing a new religion, we were also introducing a new way of living, of eating more healthy, so that people would have a better life.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMuseum of Durham HistoryKatie SpencerNaomi FeasteAr-Razzaq Islamic CenterDurham
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio