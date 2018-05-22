Two Takes On The Budget Issue Facing North Carolina

Last year the Republican-led North Carolina General Assembly voted to override a veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on the state budget plan.

The biennial budget went into effect on July 1, 2017, just days after it was passed. State legislators are meeting in a short session now to make adjustments to that biennial spending plan, including a decision on how to handle a budget surplus. Host Frank Stasio talks to Rep. Nelson Dollar, R-Wake, and State Budget Director Charles Perusse about some of the biggest sticking points in the budget discussion, including education spending, pay raises for state employees, and funding for prison safety and GenX cleanup.