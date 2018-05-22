Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Two Takes On The Budget Issue Facing North Carolina

Representative Nelson Dollar of Wake County listens to debate on the state budget during general session at the State Capitol on June 21, 2017.
Matt Couch
/
WUNC
Representative Nelson Dollar of Wake County listens to debate on the state budget during general session at the State Capitol on June 21, 2017.

Last year the Republican-led North Carolina General Assembly voted to override a veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on the state budget plan.

The biennial budget went into effect on July 1, 2017, just days after it was passed. State legislators are meeting in a short session now to make adjustments to that biennial spending plan, including a decision on how to handle a budget surplus. Host Frank Stasio talks to Rep. Nelson Dollar, R-Wake, and State Budget Director Charles Perusse about some of the biggest sticking points in the budget discussion, including education spending, pay raises for state employees, and funding for prison safety and GenX cleanup. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsGovernor Roy CooperCharles PerusseNelson DollarNorth Carolina General Assembly
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio