The Organic Folk Of Farewell Friend

Under the umbrella of “alternative country,” you will find the music of Farewell Friend. Guitarist and vocalist Tom Troyer, guitarist Mark Byerly, and upright bass player Evan Campfield perform live at the Triad Stage’s Upstage Cabaret in Greensboro.

Farewell Friend will be at the Boxcar Bar + Arcade on Saturday, May 26 in downtown Greensboro. They will also be at the Sunset Theater in Asheboro on Monday, June 11 for their CD release show for their latest album, “Lineage.”