After HB2, One Advocate's Fight For Trans Rights Is Far From Over

Candis Cox was working as a representative with American Airlines at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport when she was thrust into the role of political activist. Cox is a transgender woman, and after the passage of North Carolina House Bill 2, she was told she could no longer use the bathroom that aligned with her gender identity.She was invited to meet with lawmakers and soon found herself speaking on podiums advocating for the rights of transgender North Carolinians. Though HB2 is no longer in place, Cox believes its repeal bill, HB142, leaves trans North Carolinians back where they started, with no real protection from possible future discriminatory laws.

Today Cox is a gender and sexuality educator and a staunch advocate for the LGBTQ community. She is also on the board of directors for Equality NC. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Cox about her upbringing in a “tough love” household of strong women and her journey with her gender identity.



