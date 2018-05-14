Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

After HB2, One Advocate's Fight For Trans Rights Is Far From Over

1 of 6
Candis Cox speaking at a March 31, 2016 press conference after delivering a letter which urged Governor McCrory to repeal HB2.
Courtesy of Candis Cox
2 of 6
At summer camp, 1993.
Courtesy of Candis Cox
3 of 6
In ROTC in high school, 1998.
Courtesy of Candis Cox
4 of 6
At high school prom with mother, Dakota, 2001.
Courtesy of Candis Cox
5 of 6
With her best friend, Thomas, 2004.
Courtesy of Candis Cox
6 of 6
Candis and her grandmother, 'Ma,' at a pumpkin patch, 2014.
Courtesy of Candis Cox

Candis Cox was working as a representative with American Airlines at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport when she was thrust into the role of political activist. Cox is a transgender woman, and after the passage of North Carolina House Bill 2, she was told she could no longer use the bathroom that aligned with her gender identity.She was invited to meet with lawmakers and soon found herself speaking on podiums advocating for the rights of transgender North Carolinians. Though HB2 is no longer in place, Cox believes its repeal bill, HB142, leaves trans North Carolinians back where they started, with no real protection from possible future discriminatory laws.

Today Cox is a gender and sexuality educator and a staunch advocate for the LGBTQ community. She is also on the board of directors for Equality NC. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Cox about her upbringing in a “tough love” household of strong women and her journey with her gender identity.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Meet SeriesCandis CoxLGBTQTransgender RightsHB2Activism
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories