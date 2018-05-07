Bringing The World Home To You

NC Primaries Lookahead

Voting sign
Wikipedia Commons
/

The 2018 midterm election is shaping up to be one of the most important in recent memory, and much of what happens in November will be determined tomorrow in primary elections around the state. There are no statewide races on the ballot, but there are primary challenges in almost every Congressional district, Democrats running for every legislative seat in the state, and many contentious local races for positions like sheriff and county attorney.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Managing Editor Dave DeWitt for a preview. DeWitt highlights the Durham sheriff’s race, where the toppling of a Confederate monument is a hot button issue, and how multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Rep. Duane Hall (D-Wake) will impact his legislative fight.

 

