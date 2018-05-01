Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Criminal Podcasters Give Love A Good Name

Illustration by Julienne Alexander
Four years ago when Phoebe Judge and Lauren Spohrer launched the podcast “Criminal,” their desire was to create a show that they controlled. It turned into one of the most beloved podcasts, according to many best-of lists. More importantly, it set a bar that many other crime-themed shows aspire to. A few years in, Judge and Spohrer put their heads together and thought: now, let’s create a podcast for us. Figuring it gets a bad rap, they decided to chose love as the topic for their next creative endeavor.

This is Love” is a podcast series that tells stories about traditional romantic love, and other, more obscure love-like bonds. One episode features long-distance, open water swimmer Lynne Cox who fell in love with a whale she encountered while swimming in the Pacific Ocean. Another tells the story behind Bida Manda, a Laotian restaurant in Raleigh, built by siblings pulled from their home and parents. Judge and Spohrer join host Frank Stasio to talk about their latest creation and discuss their upcoming appearance at Radiotopia Live on Tuesday, May 8 at Carolina Theatre in Durham.

 

The State of Things
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio
See stories by Frank Stasio
Dana Terry
Dana Terry
See stories by Dana Terry
