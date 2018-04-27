Bringing The World Home To You

Filmmaker Tim Kirkman Returns To NC With A Tale Of Middle-Age Regret

Aaron Costa Ganis and Lucas Near-Verbrugghe as ex-lovers in 'Lazy Eye.'
Courtesy of Tim Kirkiman
Tim Kirkman is a filmmaker and native of Monroe, N.C.
Aaron Jay Young

Twenty years ago openly-gay North Carolina filmmaker Tim Kirkman produced a narrative documentary in the style of an open-letter to former Sen. Jesse Helms. The Emmy-nominated “Dear Jesse,” featured a wide range of interviews, serving to bring humanity to gay voices in the state. Kirkman returns to the North Carolina to screen his latest work “Lazy Eye,” a movie reuniting two long-lost lovers for a weekend at Joshua Tree. It explores the angst of mid-life through the drama of a tangled relationship.

Kirkman joins host Frank Stasio to trace his career from watching late Jesse Helms denounce him from the Senate floor to his more recent filmmaking work. “Lazy Eye” screens at The James B. Hunt Jr. Library on the campus of North Carolina State University Friday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

 

