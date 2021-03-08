-
There were breakthroughs on several seemingly impossible conflicts in the 20th century: the Cold War came to a close; apartheid ended in South Africa;…
-
There were breakthroughs on several seemingly impossible conflicts in the 20th century: the Cold War came to a close; apartheid ended in South Africa;…
-
Father Michael Lapsley is a South African liberation activist and priest who knows firsthand what it is like to experience trauma. In 1990, a mail bomb…
-
Father Michael Lapsley is a South African liberation activist and priest who knows firsthand what it is like to experience trauma. In 1990, a mail bomb…
-
Everyone gets mad sometimes, but learning to control anger is a challenge for many people. Author and Duke University psychiatry and behavioral sciences…
-
Everyone gets mad sometimes, but learning to control anger is a challenge for many people. Author and Duke University psychiatry and behavioral sciences…