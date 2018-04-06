Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Leading A Country Shakedown: Sarah Shook And The Disarmers’ Gritty New Album

1 of 2
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers.
John Gessner
2 of 2
The album 'Years' is out now.

Chapel Hill-artist Sarah Shook did not follow an obvious path to country music. She grew up in a conservative Christian household, listened primarily to religious music and only discovered country greats like Wanda Jackson and Buck Owens in her 20s. She was also painfully shy as a kid, so when she first took the stage in early adulthood, it was a shock to her own mother.Today Shook is the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist with Sarah Shook and the Disarmers. They play unapologetic, outlaw country. Shook is a self-identified civil rights activist, bisexual, atheist, and vegan, and her audience stretches beyond the traditional country crowd. The band’s new sophomore album “Years” is a breakup album that has already garnered rave reviews from music critics.

The band speaks with Host Frank Stasio about their new album, the calm before the album-drop-storm and about their upcoming release concert Friday, April 6 at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro at 9 p.m. They also perform live in studio. Sarah Shook and the Disarmers are Sarah Shook on vocals and rhythm guitar, Eric Peterson on electric guitar, Aaron Oliva on upright bass, Phil Sullivan on pedal steel, and Kevin McClain on drums. 
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uV7Cudx_Sc
 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
