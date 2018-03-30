A Critical Situation Looms In Lake Lure

Lake Lure is high on Hollywood’s call list. The small town in Rutherford County has been the site for blockbuster movies including the 1987 film “Dirty Dancing.” But the community is now facing a critical situation. The dam that makes Lake Lure the idyllic spot that it is, is in urgent need of repairs that may cost up to $5 million.Reporting by Carolina Public Press reveals the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and previous associated agencies warned town officials for years that the Lake Lure dam has severe structural defects, including cracks, but town officials did not address the problem. Host Frank Stasio speaks with CPP Managing Editor Frank Taylor about his reporting on the dam and its risk to homes and the economy of the Lake Lure community.



