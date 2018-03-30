Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Critical Situation Looms In Lake Lure

Aerial image of Lake Lure, North Carolina
David Dugan
/
Creative Commons
The high-risk dam at idyllic Lake Lure needs urgent repairs. Town officials have ignored the problem for at least a decade.

Lake Lure is high on Hollywood’s call list. The small town in Rutherford County has been the site for blockbuster movies including the 1987 film “Dirty Dancing.” But the community is now facing a critical situation. The dam that makes Lake Lure the idyllic spot that it is, is in urgent need of repairs that may cost up to $5 million.Reporting by Carolina Public Press reveals the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and previous associated agencies warned town officials for years that the Lake Lure dam has severe structural defects, including cracks, but town officials did not address the problem. Host Frank Stasio speaks with CPP Managing Editor Frank Taylor about his reporting on the dam and its risk to homes and the economy of the Lake Lure community. 

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsLake LureDEQCarolina Public PressFrank Taylor
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories