Making Asheville ‘Climate City’

This month Asheville hosted the first ClimateCon, a conference to explore innovations and business solutions to combat the effects of climate change. The nine-day conference included a business of climate forum, a summit for emerging climate leaders, and community-wide events.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Blue Ridge Public Radio reporter Helen Chickering about the major takeaways from the conference. They are also joined by Josh Dorfman, the head of Venture Asheville and the incoming CEO for The Collider, who hosted the conference. Dorfman believes Asheville should adopt the identity “Climate City,” as its environmentally-friendly reputation is already attracting green business to the area. The city is also home to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, which provides a wealth of data and human capital related to climate science in the area.



