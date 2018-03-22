Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Making Asheville ‘Climate City’

1 of 5
Isaac Pino, one of the 65+ members of The Collider, was among the speakers at the Business of Climate Forum at ClimateCon 2018. He spoke on a panel called "Optimizing Business for a Changing Climate."
Courtesy of The Collider
2 of 5
138 students from Western North Carolina colleges, universities and high schools attended the Summit for Emerging Climate Leaders, part of ClimateCon 2018 in Asheville.
Courtesy of The Collider
3 of 5
The kickoff of ClimateCon 2018 took place on Monday, March 19 at the Orange Peel in downtown Asheville, featuring a welcome to Climate City by Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer, shown center.
Courtesy of The Collider
4 of 5
In addition to helping attendees identify potential uses and needs for climate adaptation and resilience, a primary goal of ClimateCon 2018 was to help attendees make meaningful contacts and connections.
Courtesy of The Collider
5 of 5
Zane Adams with Buchi Kombucha offers words of inspiration to attendees at the Summit for Emerging Climate Leaders about how the local, sustainability focused business, started by two young women, has grown into a nationally recognized company.
Courtesy of The Collider

This month Asheville hosted the first ClimateCon, a conference to explore innovations and business solutions to combat the effects of climate change. The nine-day conference included a business of climate forum, a summit for emerging climate leaders, and community-wide events.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Blue Ridge Public Radio reporter Helen Chickering about the major takeaways from the conference. They are also joined by Josh Dorfman, the head of Venture Asheville and the incoming CEO for The Collider, who hosted the conference. Dorfman believes Asheville should adopt the identity “Climate City,” as its environmentally-friendly reputation is already attracting green business to the area. The city is also home to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, which provides a wealth of data and human capital related to climate science in the area.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsClimateConClimate Change SolutionsClimate ChangeHelen ChickeringJosh Dorfman
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories