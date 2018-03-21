Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Through The NC Restart Program, Public Schools Can Make And Break The Rules

1 of 2
Haw River Elementary student Donovan Thaxton is a member of the school's robotics club. Haw River is one of the schools approved for the Restart program.
Courtesy Kelly Hinchcliffe
2 of 2
Emily Alejo, a nine-year old at Haw River Elementary in Alamance County. Haw River is one of the schools approved for the Restart program.
Courtesy Kelly Hinchcliffe

More than 100 public schools in North Carolina have applied and been granted approval to participate in a scholastic experiment called Restart. The Restart program allows low-performing schools to operate like charter programs without having charter status.
The institutions have greater flexibility than traditional public schools, allowing them to play around with school hours, shift teacher positions, or start after-school programs in ways not designated by the state. Two North Carolina reporters looked into the little-known program and found that while it gives schools permission to experiment, it does not provide sufficient administrative support or a clear way to measure success.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Alex Granados, senior reporter at EdNC, and Kelly Hinchcliffe, WRAL education reporter, about their new three-part series about the state’s Restart program.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAlex GranadosKelly HinchcliffeNC EducationSchool RestartEducation Policy
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories