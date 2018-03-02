Bringing The World Home To You

SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Political Junkie: Businesses Take The Lead On Gun Control, Chaos In The White House

photo of Donald Trump, speaking and gesturing
Evan Vucci
/
AP Photo

Two of the nation’s largest gun sellers announced they will take steps to curb firearm sales. Dick’s Sporting Goods says it will stop selling assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines, and they’ll also require those buying guns to be over 21, whether it’s required by local laws or not. Walmart will no longer sell guns to people under the age of 21, and they’ll stop selling items that resemble assault-style rifles, including toys and air guns. 

President Trump met with lawmakers this week and said he would support comprehensive background checks, among other things. Will this lead to new gun control legislation? Plus there is continued chaos in the White House as Communications Director Hope Hicks resigns. Analysts call her one of Trump’s “originals,” because she was one of his longest-serving advisors. Jared Kushner also lost his security clearance this week, a day before reports surfaced about two financial institutions granting Kushner’s family business big loans after meeting with him at the White House. Also this week, President Trump criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Sessions fired back. Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about a busy week in Washington. Stasio also talks to WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about how competitive North Carolina's 2018 elections are shaping up to be.

 

Ken RudinPolitical JunkieGun Control
