The Political Junkie: The Porter Scandal, Pornstar Payment

The White House has shifted stories multiple times this week regarding the timeline of spousal abuse allegations against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter. That shifting timeline has impacted the credibility of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and spurred rumors of his firing.

Plus a longtime personal lawyer for President Donald Trump said this week that he paid $130,000 from his own pocket to Stephanie Clifford, a pornographic film actress who claimed to have an affair with Trump that began in 2006. And the Senate failed to pass three possible measures to protect “Dreamers,” including a measure backed by President Trump. Political Junkie Ken Rudin breaks down the week in politics with host Frank Stasio. 

