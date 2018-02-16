Bringing The World Home To You

Love Songs And Lullabies Abound in Kate McGarry Trio's New Jazz Project

photo of Versace, McGarry, and Ganz
Kerry Kehoe
/

In the past few years, Grammy-nominated jazz musicians Kate McGarry, Keith Ganz and Gary Versace all wanted a break from the chaos of modern American politics and world events. As the Durham-based trio headed into the studio to record new songs, they quickly noticed an emerging theme in their music: love.

The album that originated from those sessions is aptly called “The Subject Tonight Is Love.” It explores romance, partnership and self-love, which they say opens them up to share more fully with others. Host Frank Stasio talks with vocalist Kate McGarry and guitarist Keith Ganz about their ongoing collaboration. The group performs with longtime-friend and collaborator Gary Versace at Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKate McGarryKeith GanzJazzLocal Music
