-
In the past few years, Grammy-nominated jazz musicians Kate McGarry, Keith Ganz and Gary Versace all wanted a break from the chaos of modern American…
-
In the past few years, Grammy-nominated jazz musicians Kate McGarry, Keith Ganz and Gary Versace all wanted a break from the chaos of modern American…
-
Kate McGarry is the latest in a long line of female jazz musicians, and she doesn’t want to forget her forebears.Her latest album, “Girl Talk” pays homage…
-
Kate McGarry is the latest in a long line of female jazz musicians, and she doesn’t want to forget her forebears.Her latest album, “Girl Talk” pays homage…