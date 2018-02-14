How ‘Family Friendly’ Are NC Businesses?

New research from the North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation found that companies across the state are interested in making their businesses more family friendly. That includes policies from offering health insurance and family medical leave to paid time off, job-sharing and flexible work hours.

These kinds of policies and practices benefit employees, employers and, according to some research, even children, who show greater cognitive development and other health benefits when their parents work in a family-friendly environment. But for many North Carolina companies, an interest in creating a more flexible and supportive environment remains mostly aspirational.



Host Frank Stasio talks with Tracy Zimmerman, executive director of the North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation, about the report and her organization’s efforts to help businesses identify ways to attract and support parents.



