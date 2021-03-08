-
A researcher wanted to see how girls of different nationalities perceived the idea of a princess.
-
Almost every day, 27-year-old Aubree Waddell takes her two youngest kids to the public library in Garner, to keep them busy. Today she’s sitting at a…
-
More than 40 million people provide unpaid care to a family member or loved one, according to data from the National Alliance for Caregiving. But these…
-
More than 40 million people provide unpaid care to a family member or loved one, according to data from the National Alliance for Caregiving. But these…
-
New research from the North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation found that companies across the state are interested in making their businesses more…
-
New research from the North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation found that companies across the state are interested in making their businesses more…
-
Within minutes of watching weekend morning cartoons, viewers see a range of commercials targeting children. Social scientists have long been outspoken…
-
Within minutes of watching weekend morning cartoons, viewers see a range of commercials targeting children. Social scientists have long been outspoken…