The State of Things

A Workshop About Race, For White People Only

Alexa Broderick leading a recent racial equity workshop
CJ Broderick, ABC Strategy & Consulting
Broderick is a racial equity trainer and diversity consultant at The Equity Paradigm
Kumolu Studios
David Campt leading a white ally workshop
Courtesy of David Campt
Campt is an expert on diversity and inclusion practices
Courtesy of David Campt

More than two-thirds of company executives rate diversity and inclusion as an important issue, according to a 2017 survey by  Deloitte. With an increase in interest for diversity and inclusion comes an increase in demand for racial equity and diversity workshops.

One of the popular trainings available is for white people only. Host Frank Stasio talks to David Campt, founder of the Ally Conversation Toolkit. Campt leads trainings for white people to prepare them to talk with other white people about race. He discusses why his trainings are geared towards these “white-on-white” conversations.

Stasio also talks to Alexa Broderick, a racial equity trainer and consultant. Broderick is also the founder and principal consultant for The Equity Paradigm, a diversity, equity, and inclusion firm. She analyzes the increased demand for her work and outlines what her workshops are like.

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
