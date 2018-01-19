The Jangly Pop-Rock Of Carrboro’s Rachel Kiel

Rachel Kiel grew up buried in stacks of records in her family home, and from an early age her musical influences were abundant and varied.

She listened to country, rock and even some classic pop. She learned flute and soon complemented that with a passion for tap dance.

Today Kiel has come into her own with a personalized brand of alternative-pop with loose jangly guitar. And her tap dancing forms the percussion base for some of her tracks. Kiel speaks with host Frank Stasio and performs live tracks from her newest album “Shot from a Cannon” along with album producer Jeff Crawford on guitar. Kiel performs at Kings in Raleigh on Friday at 8 p.m. on January 26.