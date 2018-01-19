New DMV Guidelines Aimed To End Violent Traffic Stops Raise Criticism

The North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation last summer aimed at preventing violence during police stops. House Bill 21 instructed that the Department of Motor Vehicles update the driver’s license handbook to include updated guidelines for behavior during a police stop.

The DMV released a draft of the new guidelines, and not everyone is pleased. The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina has asked for the guidelines to be modified to more clearly ensure the right to remain silent. Host Frank Stasio talks about the new guidelines with Police Chief Dan House of Wrightsville Beach Police. House serves on Governor Cooper’s Crime Commission and helped develop the new guidelines. He is also joined by Susanna Birdsong, policy counsel for North Carolina ACLU, who believes language in the new guidelines may violate driver’s rights.