Across the state, police traffic stops have dropped, but for white drivers they've declined twice as fast as for Black drivers.That's according to a trend…
20 million people are pulled over annually in traffic stops throughout the United States, according to The Stanford Open Policing Project. New data shows…
The North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation last summer aimed at preventing violence during police stops. House Bill 21 instructed that the…
The General Assembly has ordered the DMV to update guidelines in its handbook and drivers' ed curriculum about how drivers and officers act during traffic…
Durham Police officers disproportionately pulled over black male drivers during traffic stops from 2010 to 2015, and officers focusing on drug and law…
In 2009, a sheriff’s deputy in mostly rural Orange County pulled over slightly more than 100 drivers. In most cases, the deputy determined equipment in…
Greensboro's police chief is reporting a steep drop in racially disparate traffic stops. A month ago, Chief Wayne Scott told officers to temporarily stop…