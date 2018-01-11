Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Ten Years After The Great Recession, How Does NC Fare?

green-color-money-business-label-brand-629813-pxhere.com_.jpg
North Carolina has rebounded from the recession. But a new report shows some residents are left behind.

Ten years after the Great Recession North Carolina’s economy is back on its feet by many measures. Rates of employment are up, and the hard-hit manufacturing sector has been superseded by a growing tech and professional services industry.

But according to a new report from the Budget and Tax Center, a project of the left-leaning North Carolina Justice Center, a number of economic inequalities still persist in North Carolina, and many of them are amplified in communities of color.

Patrick McHugh of the Budget and Tax Center authored the report and speaks with Frank Stasio about his prescription for economic equality. Stasio also speaks with Wizdom Powell, director of the University of Connecticut’s Health Disparities Institute about the effect of economic downturn on physical and mental health, especially for communities of color.

Tags

The State of ThingsRecessionBudget and Tax CenterHealth DisparitiesAfrican American HealthThe State of ThingsAmerican Economy
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories