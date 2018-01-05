'Now, Voyager' Is A Soundtrack For Outer Space

'Now Voyager' is the dreamy fourth album by Greenville, North Carolina-based composer Melissa Darrow Engleman. Through compositions like “In Neptune’s Shadow” and “Jupiter’s Moons,” Engleman carries listeners on a musical expedition.

It is the kind of lush, textured soundtrack that would be perfect for space travel or a trip to a faraway land. Outside of her work as a composer, Engleman also had a long career as a professor of special education focusing in deaf-blind services at East Carolina University.

Darrow Engleman speaks with host Frank Stasio about her newest album and about her longtime career in deaf-blind services, a field where creative problem solving is critical.



