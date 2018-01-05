Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'Now, Voyager' Is A Soundtrack For Outer Space

Voyager3.jpg
Courtesy Melissa Darrow Engleman
/
"Now, Voyager" is the latest album from Greenville-based composer Melissa Darrow Engleman.

'Now Voyager' is the dreamy fourth album by Greenville, North Carolina-based composer Melissa Darrow Engleman. Through compositions like “In Neptune’s Shadow” and “Jupiter’s Moons,” Engleman carries listeners on a musical expedition. 

It is the kind of lush, textured soundtrack that would be perfect for space travel or a trip to a faraway land. Outside of her work as a composer, Engleman also had a long career as a professor of special education focusing in deaf-blind services at East Carolina University.

Darrow Engleman speaks with host Frank Stasio about her newest album and about her longtime career in deaf-blind services, a field where creative problem solving is critical.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMelissa Darrow EnglemanEast Carolina UniversityGreenvilleComposerSpecial EducationDeafBlind
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories