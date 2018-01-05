As The Bannon-Trump Rift Intensifies, Who’s In Trump’s Camp?

The relationship between President Trump and former campaign strategist Steve Bannon seems to have hit an all time low. In an official statement the president declared Bannon has “lost his mind.”

This comes after Bannon was quoted criticizing Trump and his family in a new book. Meanwhile, longtime Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, announced his retirement and many speculate that former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney will run to take his place. Host Frank Stasio speaks with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest from Washington, including a recent lawsuit by former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort against special counsel Robert Mueller and the Department of Justice.