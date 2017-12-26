Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Rogue Scientists And Revolutionary Educators: Producer Jennifer Brookland’s Favorite Conversations

jenn_producer.jpg
Laura Pellicer
/

Go behind the glass with The State of Things producer Jennifer Brookland, whose picks for best segments of 2017 included conversations on a civil war mystery, an overhaul of higher education, and the efforts of a hustling young entrepreneur.

Host Frank Stasio talks with producer Jennifer Brookland about her favorite interviews she produced this year including conversations with Charlotte teacher Justin Ashley, food company founder Becky Holmes, UNC allergist Scott Commins, biomedical engineer Rachel Lance, ichthyologist Alex Dornburg, education visionary Cathy Davidson and author Shawn Wen. 

View a complete list of producer Jennifer Brookland's favorite segments below:

Standout Teacher Vanquishes Personal Demons To Build Work-Life Balance
 
Vegan Desserts Put Entrepreneur On The Rocky Road To Success: Meet Becky Holmes
 
UNC Allergist Investigates Mysterious Meat Allergy
 
The Rogue Scientist Who Solved A Civil War Mystery
 
Scientist Uses Fish To Unlock Ecological Secrets
 
Calling For a Revolution In Higher Education
 
The Incredible Silent Success Of The Man Who Made Mime
 

Tags

The State of ThingsLife ScienceHigher EducationFishDuke Innovation and Entrepreneurship InitiativeShawn WenMarcel Marceau#TeachingInNCThe HunleyCivil WarVeganalpha-galmeat allergyMeatThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland