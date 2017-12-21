State Of Things Managing Editor Anita Rao Takes You Behind-The-Scenes

2017 marked a unique moment for journalism. Headlines broke each hour, and conversations that long took place in the margins were brought to the center. With all of this barely in the rearview mirror, The State of Things staff takes turns joining host Frank Stasio in the studio to recap their favorite moments of the year.

Managing Editor Anita Rao goes first and shares moments that include a conversation about the surprising power of bird brains, the story of a mail carrier who delivered baked goods on his route, and a conversation about the past, present and future of the feminist movement. She also talks about filling in as a guest host and a memorable conversation she had with John Duberstein, widower of best-selling author Nina Riggs.

View a complete list of Anita Rao’s favorite segments below: