The State of Things

Some Describe An ‘Antiquated And Handsy Culture’ At The North Carolina General Assembly

exterior of the NC State Legislature
Jeff Tiberii
/
WUNC
At the North Carolina General Assembly, reporter Jeff Tiberii investigated workplace culture.

Revelations of sexual misconduct at the federal level have opened up inquiries into the culture in state houses around the country. At the North Carolina General Assembly, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii uncovered two incidents of reported misconduct: one from 2007 involving former Representative David Almond (R-Stanly), who allegedly exposed himself to a legislative assistant and then masturbated on an office chair.

The other is from 2003 in which former Representative Daniel McComas (R-New Hanover) allegedly pulled a woman around the office by her ponytail. Aside from these two incidents, Tiberii’s interviews with more than three dozen lawmakers, lobbyists, staff, interns and journalists, revealed what some describe as a “handsy and flirtatious culture,” and others call a “friendly and fraternity-like” environment. Host Frank Stasio talks with Tiberii about his reporting.

Read more of Jeff's reporting: "Does A 'Good Ol' Boy' Culture Pervade The North Carolina General Assembly?"

 

 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJeff TiberiiNC General AssemblySexual HarassmentCultureSexual MisconductNorth Carolina PoliticsNCGANCGA 2017
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
