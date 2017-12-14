Some Describe An ‘Antiquated And Handsy Culture’ At The North Carolina General Assembly

Revelations of sexual misconduct at the federal level have opened up inquiries into the culture in state houses around the country. At the North Carolina General Assembly, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii uncovered two incidents of reported misconduct: one from 2007 involving former Representative David Almond (R-Stanly), who allegedly exposed himself to a legislative assistant and then masturbated on an office chair.

The other is from 2003 in which former Representative Daniel McComas (R-New Hanover) allegedly pulled a woman around the office by her ponytail. Aside from these two incidents, Tiberii’s interviews with more than three dozen lawmakers, lobbyists, staff, interns and journalists, revealed what some describe as a “handsy and flirtatious culture,” and others call a “friendly and fraternity-like” environment. Host Frank Stasio talks with Tiberii about his reporting.

Read more of Jeff's reporting: "Does A 'Good Ol' Boy' Culture Pervade The North Carolina General Assembly?"





