-
Revelations of sexual misconduct at the federal level have opened up inquiries into the culture in state houses around the country. At the North Carolina…
-
Revelations of sexual misconduct at the federal level have opened up inquiries into the culture in state houses around the country. At the North Carolina…
-
Education spending is far and away the lion's share of the state budget. This budget also includes some important changes to policy that will impact the…
-
The General Assembly has completed the override of the governor's veto of a measure reducing the state Court of Appeals from 15 judges to 12.The Senate…
-
North Carolina's school calendar law can be a nightmare for school systems to navigate. Take it from Anthony Jackson, Superintendent for Vance County…
-
Legislators filed dozens of bills on the first day back since session officially opened, including a proposal to develop a plan to change how the state…
-
Legislators filed dozens of bills on the first day back since session officially opened, including a proposal to develop a plan to change how the state…