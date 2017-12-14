Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Dinner Parties Are Great, But 'Brunch Is Hell'

Brendan Francis Newnam and Rico Gagliano
Courtesy of 'Brunch is Hell'
/
Brunch is Hell
Brendan Francis Newnam and Rico Gagliano say forget brunch- throw a dinner party.

Brendan Francis Newnam and Rico Gagliano are experts at hosting dinner parties, or at least virtual ones. As the hosts of the podcast and radio show “Dinner Party Download,” they guided audiences through 400 conversations about culture, history, arts and food – all packaged in segments that represented different phases of a dinner party, like “small talk,” “cocktails,” and “guest of honor.” 

Their radio show ended earlier this month, but they have not stopped their dinner-party advocacy. Newman and Gagliano are now on a book tour for their new work “Brunch Is Hell: How to Save The World by Throwing A Dinner Party” (Little, Brown and Company/2017). 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Newnam and Gagliano about why they hate brunch, the guidelines for hosting a dinner party, and how to have a good conversation. Newnam and Gagliano partner with Winston-Salem’s public radio station WFDD to host a ticketed event this Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBrendan Francis NewnamRico GaglianoDinner Party Download'Brunch is Hell: How to Save the World by Throwing a Dinner Party'brunchentertaining
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio