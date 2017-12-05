How The Rise Of The ‘Alt-Right’ Impacts American Families

In the play “The Millennium Boy,” 17-year-old Johnny Reinhofer is radicalized by an “alt-right” group that declares hateful messages of white supremacy.

His father, Mike Rennie, becomes concerned and calls upon Johnny’s grandfather to help with the problem.

But the family quickly realizes that they must first grapple with their own ties to Nazism before dealing with Johnny’s radicalization.

Playwright Ian Bowater first co-wrote the play eight years ago and is in the process of re-writing it after observing a startling rise in white supremacy within the last year.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Bowater about the production. He is joined by actors Tom McCleister and Steven G. Cooper.

A staged reading of “The Millennium Boy” takes place Monday, Dec. 11 at The Bar in Durham.