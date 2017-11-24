Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

From Cornbread to Tamales: A History of Southern Food

john_t._edge__c__jason_thrasher_0.jpeg
Jason Thrasher
/
John T. Edge, director of the Southern Foodways Alliance and author of the new book, "The Potlikker Papers."

John T. Edge is a James Beard award-winning writer and author of the new book “The Potlikker Papers” (Penguin Press/ 2017). Edge grew up in rural Georgia eating biscuits and drinking sweet tea. He spent his career amassing stories of Southern food and the people who cook it.

His anecdotes tell readers about the ingenuity of working-class cooks whose meals represent the rapidly changing American South and America's demographic destiny. Edge tracks the history of Southern food from potlikker and cornpone to frijoles and barbacoa.

 
Host Frank Stasio talks with Edge about the cooks and activists who fueled the Montgomery Bus Boycotts, the intersection of Black Power and agriculture, and how Southern food has become gentrified over the past two decades. 
 
This is a rebroadcast. This story originally aired on June 1, 2017.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Things"The Potlikker Papers"John T. EdgeSouthern CultureAmerican SouthSouthern FoodSouthern Foodways AllianceGravy PodcastBitter Southerner
Stay Connected
Monique LaBorde
Monique will graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill in May 2017 with majors in Southern studies and women’s and gender studies.
See stories by Monique LaBorde
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio