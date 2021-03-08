Southern Culture

-
Some of the most popular films in our nation’s cinematic history are about the life, culture and customs of the American South. “Gone With the Wind” — the…
An unpopular opinion — highways and fast food are quintessentially Southern. The mid-20th century development of the interstate system ripped and…
Frank Harmon has made a career of designing buildings that reflect their owners and the landscape. In 2013, the architect started a blog to celebrate the…
Self-taught portrait photographer Hugh Mangum thought of himself as an artist from a young age. He attended classes at the Methodist Female Seminary’s art…
John T. Edge is a James Beard award-winning writer and author of the new book “The Potlikker Papers” (Penguin Press/ 2017). Edge grew up in rural Georgia…
Hollywood was just getting its glamorous start in the early 1900s, and Southerners played a surprisingly important role in the fledgeling industry.…