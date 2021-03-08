Southern Foodways Alliance

-
John T. Edge is a James Beard award-winning writer and author of the new book “The Potlikker Papers” (Penguin Press/ 2017). Edge grew up in rural Georgia…
John Shelton Reed did not think of himself as a southerner until his classmates at MIT pointed it out. The Tennessee native was going to school in the…
Cliff’s Meat Market has been a cornerstone of the food industry in the Triangle for more than four decades. Cliff Collins started the shop when he was in…
