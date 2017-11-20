Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Rebellious Women In Literature And Life: Meet Margaret Bauer

Margaret Bauer and her father in the 1970s.
Margaret Bauer is the editor of the North Carolina Literary Review and a professor of English at ECU.
Donna Kain
Margaret Bauer with a photo of her grandmother and namesake who was a lawyer in the 1920s in Louisiana.
Courtesy of Margaret Bauer
Margaret Bauer and the “Starlight Women,” her group of close friends in Greenville.";s:
Courtesy of Margaret Bauer
‘A Study of Scarletts,’ by Margaret Bauer examines the life and legacy of Scarlett O’Hara and her literary daughters.";s:3:
Courtesy of Margaret Bauer

Margaret Bauer had what many would consider an idyllic childhood. She was raised in a restored plantation house in southern Louisiana on the bayou and spent her time with either her feet in the water or her nose in a book. She came from a long line of notable figures, including state politicians and renowned attorneys, so her name often preceded her, but Margaret just wanted to fit in. 

She eventually landed in Tennessee for graduate school, and it was there that she felt like she could finally be herself. Bauer dug deep into Southern literature, wrote her dissertation on Ellen Gilchrist, and went on to make a name for herself as a scholar who focuses on how women are represented in Southern literature.

She authored the book “A Study of Scarletts: Scarlett O’Hara and Her Literary Daughters” (The University of South Carolina Press/2014) that tells the stories of fictitious rebellious women from the Civil War to post-WWII. Bauer has served as the editor of the North Carolina Literary Review for 20 years and recently won the 2017 North Carolina Award for Literature.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Margaret Bauer, Rives Chair of Southern Literature in the Department of English at East Carolina University, about her life and work.

Margaret Bauer East Carolina University North Carolina Literary Review women in southern literature
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio