What Do The JFK Files Reveal About Oswald’s Connection To Raleigh?

Last week the federal government released thousands of files related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy in 1963.



As researchers continue to comb through the files in search of any revelations, questions still remain about an alleged call Lee Harvey Oswald tried to make after his arrest to a man in Raleigh. Information about the alleged call came from an internal report by a member of the House Select Committee on Assassinations in the 1970s. According to the report, Oswald tried to make a call to a Raleigh-based man named John Hurt, but the call was never completed.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Grover Proctor, former professor at Walden University and associate dean of Northwood University, who has researched the JFK assassination for decades.