What Do The JFK Files Reveal About Oswald’s Connection To Raleigh?

Questions remain surrounding the assasination of JFK and Lee Harvey Oswald's alleged attempt to call a man in Raleigh

Last week the federal government released thousands of files related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy in 1963.
 

As researchers continue to comb through the files in search of any revelations, questions still remain about an alleged call Lee Harvey Oswald tried to make after his arrest to a man in Raleigh. Information about the alleged call came from an internal report by a member of the House Select Committee on Assassinations in the 1970s. According to the report, Oswald tried to make a call to a Raleigh-based man named John Hurt, but the call was never completed.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Grover Proctor, former professor at Walden University and associate dean of Northwood University, who has researched the JFK assassination for decades. 

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
