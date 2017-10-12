Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

How One Man Fought For Equal Education In Northeastern NC

 James H. Jones made a living as a farmer in Northampton County and cemented a legacy as a community leader for equal education. His efforts pushed the school board to give African-American students more resources after the county failed to comply with standards set by the Brown v. Board of Education ruling. 

Jones eventually became the first black member of the school board in Northampton County and later the first black school board chairman in the state. His work is featured in the documentary “Chairman Jones: An Improbable Leader.” Host Frank Stasio talks with Anna Jones, James’s daughter who directed and produced the documentary, about her father’s work.

The documentary screens at the Cameo Art House Theatre in Fayetteville on Saturday, Oct.14 at 9 p.m. as a part of the Indigo Moon Film Festival. 

