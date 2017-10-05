Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Wisconsin Partisan Gerrymandering Case Holds Major Implications for North Carolina

scotus.png
Upstate NYer
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments regarding gerrymandering in Wisconsin, a case which could have ramifications for NC.

A groundbreaking case over how voting maps are drawn is playing out in the Supreme Court.

According to a bipartisan voting rights group, the Republican party gerrymandered the Wisconsin Legislature to their political advantage. Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in the case this Tuesday. Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs about how this case may have major ramifications for other states including North Carolina.

Stasio also speak with Anita Earls, executive director of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, who attended the oral arguments. Earls is the attorney for the plaintiffs in a suit launched by the League of Women Voters and Common Cause that claims the Republican-controlled legislature used extreme partisan gerrymandering in building North Carolina’s 2016 congressional redistricting plan.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAnita EarlsRusty JacobsSouthern Coalition for Social JusticeNorth Carolina Congressional mapsGerrymanderingWisconsin LegislatureCongressional Maps
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio