Wisconsin Partisan Gerrymandering Case Holds Major Implications for North Carolina

A groundbreaking case over how voting maps are drawn is playing out in the Supreme Court.

According to a bipartisan voting rights group, the Republican party gerrymandered the Wisconsin Legislature to their political advantage. Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in the case this Tuesday. Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs about how this case may have major ramifications for other states including North Carolina.

Stasio also speak with Anita Earls, executive director of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, who attended the oral arguments. Earls is the attorney for the plaintiffs in a suit launched by the League of Women Voters and Common Cause that claims the Republican-controlled legislature used extreme partisan gerrymandering in building North Carolina’s 2016 congressional redistricting plan.