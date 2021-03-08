Southern Coalition for Social Justice

-
In 2018, Durham mother Fatimah Salleh repeatedly listened to her son complain about his experience during in-school suspension, or ISS. The program is…
A groundbreaking case over how voting maps are drawn is playing out in the Supreme Court.According to a bipartisan voting rights group, the Republican…
A new report from the Youth Justice Project shows that public school students in North Carolina lost 1 million days to school suspensions in the 2015-2016…
Activist groups in Wake County are urging the U.S. Department of Education to take action against what they say are discriminatory disciplinary practices…
An advocacy group says the Durham Police Department has been paying bonuses to crime informants for help in the conviction of suspects.Attorneys from the…
Several advocacy organizations have filed suit against the state of North Carolina after Governor Pat McCrory signed broad-based voting reform. Earlier…
No matter how small the crime, having a conviction on your record can have a lingering impact on your life long after you’ve paid your debt to…