Calling George Floyd's death a "defining moment" for justice reform, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the creation of a panel on Tuesday to…
Democrat Anita Earls has unseated an incumbent to join the North Carolina Supreme Court.The longtime civil rights lawyer from Durham defeated Associate…
This week in North Carolina politics, a conversation about judicial redistricting and Anita Earls’ race for state Supreme Court; the special master's…
A groundbreaking case over how voting maps are drawn is playing out in the Supreme Court.According to a bipartisan voting rights group, the Republican…
