Eastern NC Continues To Recover From Hurricane Matthew One Year Later

The future of West Lumberton Elementary remains uncertain as recovery efforts continue in eastern North Carolina

Last October Hurricane Matthew caused more than two dozen deaths in North Carolina. Floods damaged much of the eastern part of the state, and communities are still picking up the pieces.

Princeville’s town hall is still closed from flooding, and local residents are discussing plans to elevate or relocate some of the historic town’s facilities. Meanwhile the future for students from West Lumberton Elementary in Robeson County remains unclear. The school has been closed since the hurricane last year. The kids are using classrooms at a nearby middle school, and officials will decide after this school year whether to rebuild the elementary school or disperse students to other schools.
 

Host Frank Stasio talks about recovery efforts in Princeville and Lumberton with Leoneda Inge, WUNC Race and Southern Culture reporter, and Lisa Philip, WUNC education reporter. Stasio also speaks with Will Michaels, WUNC Daily News Producer, about Kinston mayor B.J. Murphy’s mission to improve flood mitigation in his city.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
