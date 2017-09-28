Durham Schools Push Against Possible State Takeover

The state Department of Public Instruction released a shortlist of six low-performing public schools last week that are candidates for its Innovative School District. The new program will turn over control of schools to charter school operators.

Two schools in Durham County were on the list, but district officials have expressed skepticism about the program. They have asked to be excluded from consideration because they want to retain local control of the schools. The state will pick the first two schools for the program by the end of this year.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lisa Philip, WUNC education reporter, about how school district leaders across the state are responding to the new program.