The State Board of Education has renewed the charter for Kestrel Heights Elementary and Middle School in Durham. The school had sought a 10-year renewal,…
Eight year-old MacKenzie Whistler had a rough start to her Christmas break. She had just found out that she would not be returning to her new school,…
Public school enrollment in Wake County grew by just 42 students this year. That's nearly 2,000 students less than county officials had projected. The…
For the first time, North Carolina municipalities now have the authority to apply for and to operate charter schools after the General Assembly gave final…
A controversial charter school bill passed in the General Assembly on Wednesday. The bill would allow four municipalities outside Charlotte to run their…
Thousands of North Carolina students attend virtual charter schools. The program began in 2015 as a pilot project, and the flexible format is a boon for…
The Robeson County School Board has come out against the State Board of Education's decision to select one of its elementary schools to be the first…
The State Board of Education voted in its November meeting to close Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy in Bertie County after a series of issues that…