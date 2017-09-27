Durham Teacher Writes SciFi Novel His Students Can Relate To

Scott Reintgen knew many of his students at Jordan High School in Durham loved reading science fiction and fantasy novels, and he wanted to encourage these young readers. But most young adult novels feature white protagonists, and many of his students were unable to see themselves in these books.

Scott set out to write a novel that not only reflected the students he taught, but also thrilled them with the plot twists and turns he knew would keep them turning the pages. “Nyxia” (Crown Books for Young Readers/2017) tells the story of Emmett Atwater who must compete against other recruits for the opportunity of a lifetime: to win a fortune mining a critical substance called nyxia from another planet on behalf of behemoth company Babel.

Host Frank Stasio talks with author Scott Reintgen about this first book in a planned trilogy. Scott Reintgen reads at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill.