Child Deaths Mark Crisis In Child Welfare System, New Report Shows

From 2011 to 2016, more than 120 children died in North Carolina within a year of their cases being referred to social services, according to a new investigative series by The Fayetteville Observer.

The investigation was prompted by the drowning death of toddler Rylan Ott last year in Moore County, and it reveals a system where children often fall through the cracks and into abusive, and even fatal, environments.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Greg Barnes, senior reporter at The Fayetteville Observer, about his series “Fatal Flaws.”