-
According to a report by The Associated Press, the Cherokee Department of Social Services has been systematically and illegally removing children from…
-
According to a report by The Associated Press, the Cherokee Department of Social Services has been systematically and illegally removing children from…
-
From 2011 to 2016, more than 120 children died in North Carolina within a year of their cases being referred to social services, according to a new…
-
From 2011 to 2016, more than 120 children died in North Carolina within a year of their cases being referred to social services, according to a new…
-
A group providing heat to needy Wake County residents is seeking volunteers this winter.Warmth for Wake delivers firewood, space heaters and financial…
-
County social service agencies are now accepting applications for the state's Low Income Energy Assistance Program. Qualified LIEAP applicants will get a…
-
Forecasters are predicting another cold winter. The North Carolina Division of Social Services is accepting applications for the state's Low Income Energy…
-
A judge in Durham dropped criminal charges Wednesday against 14 people who were cited for panhandling. Charges were filed under a new ordinance that makes…
-
A bill in the legislature would require county social services offices to conduct criminal background checks on people seeking and receiving federal…
-
A new study by Disability Rights North Carolina says the state is failing disabled children with complex treatment needs. Vicki Smith is the advocacy…