Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

In This Historical Fiction Novel, The Strangest Parts Are True

cover of 'The Hidden Light' and headshot of Daren Wang
Courtest of Daren Wang
/
Daren Wang weaves historical facts and fiction together in his debut novel, 'The Hidden Light of Northern Fires.'

Daren Wang grew up in an old farmhouse in Town Line, New York, a place that was notable for being the only town north of the Mason-Dixon Line to secede from the Union. 

The town’s strange history became even more intriguing to Wang when he started investigating the Civil War-era occupants of his childhood home: the Willis family, which included the abolitionist and feminist college graduate Mary Willis. Wang weaves these historical facts and fiction together in his debut novel “The Hidden Light of Northern Fires” (St. Martin’s Press/2017). The dramatic tale is one of escape, both for a slave trying to make it to Canada and for Mary herself, who rails against the expectations of her family and community.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Daren Wang about the novel, and his years spent interviewing authors and promoting literature. Wang will read from his book on Sept. 26 at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill; on Sept. 27 at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh; on Sept. 28 at The Regulator in Durham; on Oct. 2 at Park Road Books in Charlotte; and on Oct. 4 at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsDaren Wang'The Hidden Light of Northern Fires'NovelHistorical FictionMason Dixon lineUnionConfederateCivil War
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio